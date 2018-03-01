GM Needs Your Help Naming Its New E-Bike Brand
GM to enter the two-wheeler market and wants you to name the brand.
General Motors, the company that is engaged in several car brands (directly or through joint ventures) – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands – announced today that it’s preparing ebikes (electrically assisted bicycles).
The company is presenting two eBikes (one folding and one compact) and is launching a crowdsourcing campaign, seeking ideas from consumers around the globe on how to name the brand.
“Since committing to an all-electric future, General Motors is developing revolutionary, flexible electrification technologies that will enable our team to dream beyond the traditional vehicle and give our customers the freedom of movement that they seek. Today our team brought one of those dreams to life when we revealed two innovative, integrated and connected eBikes – one folding and one compact – without a brand. We want customers to be involved from the start, so we’re asking enthusiasts from around the globe to help name our eBike brand using www.eBikeBrandChallenge.com.”
The challenge, called eBikeBrandChallenge.com, will run through November 26 (10 a.m. EST Monday, ) and the best-submitted ideas will be rewarded:
- The challenge participant responsible for the selected eBike brand name will receive $10,000
- nine other participants responsible for runner-up submissions will each receive $1,000
The winners will be announced in early 2019.
“Want in? Here’s what we’re looking for:
Simple, smart and bold concepts capable of bringing the eBike brand to life
Fun ideas capable of being understood around the world”
Hannah Parish, director of General Motors Urban Mobility Solutions said:
“As an avid cyclist and urban commuter, I know how great it feels to get where I’m going easily and to show up sweat-free. We blended electrification engineering know-how, design talents and automotive-grade testing with great minds from the bike industry to create our eBikes. Now we want to expand our thinking beyond the company walls and hear from people who like to move and have rad ideas.”
Leave a Reply
22 Comments on "GM Needs Your Help Naming Its New E-Bike Brand"
Has any vehicle manufacturer been successful with creating a electric bike brand?
So maybe LCB ‘Local Commute Bikes’ AKA ‘Lost Cause bikes’
What about “Greenwash bikes”?
How about “Not-A-Tesla Bikes”?
where is tesla’s bike?
I was thinking Saturn, Pontiac, or Oldsmobile. Too soon?
Not too soon. I was initially amused by your suggestion. Now I’m alternating between amusement and serious thought.
Saton: yeah, sorry about that
How about the “EB1″…
“No Ignition Key Required “?
So basically, “NIKR” for short.
So GM wants to make eBikes but won’t even make a plug-in hybrid (much less a full-on BEV) SUV or crossover?
Certainly they can do both, but it seems like they have their priorities in the wrong order.
I suggest they purchase the website ug.li
How about Greenwash Bicycles? Every car company on the planet has pulled this crap at one time or another…some multiple times.
Oops! I see somebody beat me too it. 🙂
I’m willing to accept a well engineered e-bike from GM without making demands that they eliminate gas powered vehicles or make more hybrids to my liking first. I’m not joining the negative attitudes here.
But I don’t care what they call it. I’ll go to whatever dealer carries them, probably the first day they’re in stock.
The folding model looks especially interesting, as it is very different from others in its class. I hope that they incorporate belt drive into the design by the time the are released for purchase. Belt drive is an especially huge win for folding bikes because they can more easily go places where chain oil and derailleur grease isn’t welcome.
GM might be going for the Asian market. I visited Beijing, China about 8 years ago, and there were electric bikes/scooters everywhere – the city infrastructure is very bicycle-friendly, and car-ownership is not as common as in the United States. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_vehicles_per_capita
Back in the early 2000’s, Ford marketed their electric-assisted “Think” bike. Like many other ebikes of that time, it was powered by heavy sealed lead acid batteries. I think Ford’s ebike was designed by Giant – a very reputable global bicycle company. Unfortunately, that decade saw a flood of heavy, poorly-designed, unreliable electric bikes – a black eye for the entire industry.
Ford is now releasing an entirely new electric bike – the “GoBike” – powered by a 345 watt-hour Li-ion battery: https://www.fordgobike.com/blog/meet-the-ebike. On April 24, 2018, these ebikes were launched as part of a bike-sharing program in San Francisco.
i was thinking something on the lines of goverment motors. trump bikes…. probably call it bama bike.
VelocEpede: Find New Cycleways
Chevrollet: we peddle so you don’t have to
Vault: adding to GM’s electric vehicle naming confusion
ZhongGuo: Yes, of course they’re made in China.
How about Don’t Buy Our SUVs to Make Room for Bikes Bicycles? Too long?
How about the jolt?
Saturn, wait, they used that one already.
Jupiter?
Mars? Yes Mars. Before Elon grabs it.