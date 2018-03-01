GM Needs Your Help Naming Its New E-Bike Brand

3 H BY MARK KANE

GM to enter the two-wheeler market and wants you to name the brand.

General Motors, the company that is engaged in several car brands (directly or through joint ventures) – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands – announced today that it’s preparing ebikes (electrically assisted bicycles).

The company is presenting two eBikes (one folding and one compact) and is launching a crowdsourcing campaign, seeking ideas from consumers around the globe on how to name the brand.

3 photos

“Since committing to an all-electric future, General Motors is developing revolutionary, flexible electrification technologies that will enable our team to dream beyond the traditional vehicle and give our customers the freedom of movement that they seek. Today our team brought one of those dreams to life when we revealed two innovative, integrated and connected eBikes – one folding and one compact – without a brand. We want customers to be involved from the start, so we’re asking enthusiasts from around the globe to help name our eBike brand using www.eBikeBrandChallenge.com.”

The challenge, called eBikeBrandChallenge.com, will run through November 26 (10 a.m. EST Monday, ) and the best-submitted ideas will be rewarded:

The challenge participant responsible for the selected eBike brand name will receive $10,000

nine other participants responsible for runner-up submissions will each receive $1,000

The winners will be announced in early 2019.

“Want in? Here’s what we’re looking for:

Simple, smart and bold concepts capable of bringing the eBike brand to life

Fun ideas capable of being understood around the world”

Hannah Parish, director of General Motors Urban Mobility Solutions said: