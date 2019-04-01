Global EV Sales In February 2019: Over 110,000 At 1.4% Market Share
Pace of growth decreased because China celebrated
While the first monthly results for March are already in, it’s time to sum up all the numbers for the month of February, which is usually one of the slowest months in terms of global plug-in electric car sales.
According to the EV Sales Blog, February closed with 111,541 sales (up 31% year-over-year) at 1.4% market share. From this point on, sales should never ever decrease below 100,000.
All-electric cars stand at 78,000 or 70% of the total result (71% YTD) and increased 55% year-over-year.
After two months, sales checked in at around 271,000. It’s expected that in 2019, total EV sales will hit 3.5 million (compared to 2 million in 2018).
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – February 2019
Models rank
As the BYD Yuan in February slowed down to 4,332, the Tesla Model 3 with 10,436 sales took an opportunity to win not only the month, but also take #1 in YTD rank. After the delivery surge in Europe and China in March, we expect that Model 3 will stay on the top through the end of the year.
Surprisingly, the second-best selling model in February was the Nissan LEAF (5,382), but again – the Chinese flagships were in slow mode.
Manufacturers rank
BYD and Tesla noted similar plug-in electric car sales of about 14,000 (in the case of Tesla 100% were BEVs). Those were the only two brands with a five-digit result.
Thanks to a great January, SAIC continues in 3rd place, but BMW and Nissan sold more plug-ins in February.
- BYD: 14,001 (42,110 YTD)
- Tesla: 14,050 (24,916 YTD)
- SAIC: 5,032 (19,750 YTD)
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
so is it 1.9% or 1.4% market share?
Yep they’ve made a mistake here. January (confusingly referred to as ‘last month’ on EV Sales Blog) was 1.9%, while February was 1.4%, bring the year average to 1.7%, according to EV Sales Blog.
“Plug-in electric car sales around the world increase at a more than healthy pace of 83% year-over-year, reaching in January about 153,695 and 1.9% market share, according to EV Sales Blog.” insideevs
https://insideevs.com/global-sales-in-january-2019-over-150-000-at-1-9-market-share/
I think 1.4% was last year, though it could just be a typo, as it does not specifically say that, but then the article refers to yoy increases, so my assumption is the writer meant to say that, sales rose from 1.4% last year to 1.9% of all vehicle sales this year.
Thanks. Title should have said “1.4%.” Fixed.
Thanks!
I want to see 4,000,000 EV’s sold in 2019.
Would be nice but I don’t think that will happen….We need the Tesla factory in China to be humming along before that can happen….
Not entirely impossible, the growth rate YOY would just need to be the same of last year, around +80%. But, with increasing numbers, it’s clearly more difficult. I think maximum 3,800,000. In 2020 we could see maybe up to 6,000,000? A lot of models, and not only BEVs, will have 2020 as a full year of production.
Article title: “Global EV Sales In February 2019: Over 110,000 At 1.4% Market Share”
————-
On one hand all-electric cars are currently less than 1.5% global new car sales and on the other hand general automotive consensus says all-electric will likely represent over 1-in-3 new cars sales in 10 years.
That is a supper difficult transition line for the traditional car makers navigate… transition too slow and get left behind… transition too fast and get too ahead of the all-electric demand curve.
The all-electric car makers that don’t need to manage wind-down of legacy ICE will certainly have a huge all-electric single focus advantage over the next 10 years and will likely over that time capture over 17% global new car market share.
Possibly Tesla taking 30%+ of that 17% thus Tesla enjoying a ~5%+ (~4.5+ million cars) new car market share in 10 years. That’s a lot of speculation but my official 10yr crystal ball answer… till I change my mind perhaps next Q.
Thanks for updating these numbers, I was looking forward to seeing them. Looks like you’ve got them confused on the scorecard page though – you have Jan and Feb numbers reversed.