2 H BY MARK KANE

Pace of growth decreased because China celebrated

While the first monthly results for March are already in, it’s time to sum up all the numbers for the month of February, which is usually one of the slowest months in terms of global plug-in electric car sales.

According to the EV Sales Blog, February closed with 111,541 sales (up 31% year-over-year) at 1.4% market share. From this point on, sales should never ever decrease below 100,000.

All-electric cars stand at 78,000 or 70% of the total result (71% YTD) and increased 55% year-over-year.

See more our sales reports for February 2019 here.

After two months, sales checked in at around 271,000. It’s expected that in 2019, total EV sales will hit 3.5 million (compared to 2 million in 2018).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – February 2019

Models rank

As the BYD Yuan in February slowed down to 4,332, the Tesla Model 3 with 10,436 sales took an opportunity to win not only the month, but also take #1 in YTD rank. After the delivery surge in Europe and China in March, we expect that Model 3 will stay on the top through the end of the year.

Surprisingly, the second-best selling model in February was the Nissan LEAF (5,382), but again – the Chinese flagships were in slow mode.

Manufacturers rank

BYD and Tesla noted similar plug-in electric car sales of about 14,000 (in the case of Tesla 100% were BEVs). Those were the only two brands with a five-digit result.

Thanks to a great January, SAIC continues in 3rd place, but BMW and Nissan sold more plug-ins in February.

BYD: 14,001 (42,110 YTD)



Tesla: 14,050 (24,916 YTD)



SAIC: 5,032 (19,750 YTD)



Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM