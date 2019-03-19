Germany Is Biggest Electric Car Market In Europe So Far In 2019
30 M BY MARK KANE
It was inevitable. In fact, it should’ve happened much earlier.
Sales reports for the first two months of 2019 shows that Germany is now the biggest market for all-electric cars in Europe, dethroning Norway.
It had to happen at some point anyway, as Norway is so much smaller than Germany in population. Norway – at best – can double its BEV sales, reaching 100% BEV market share, while Germany can increase 50-times from less than 2% share to 100%.
According to data compiled by industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) the top 5 countries in Europe ranked by electric car sales for 2019 so far are:
- Germany – ≈9,300
- Norway – ≈7,900
- France – ≈5,900
- Netherlands – ≈4,600
- UK – ≈2,100
German electric car market remained Europe's largest market for the second consecutive month in February, ahead of Norway.
A significant turning point perhaps, as Norway and Electric cars don't necessarily have to be mentioned in the same sentence anymore?
