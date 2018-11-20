GAC Strives To Transcend Tesla With Its Electric Cars

4 H BY MARK KANE

GAC signs up on the list of Tesla killers – sort of

GAC NE, the new energy vehicle arm under GAC Motor, unveiled at the 2018 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition its all-new all-electric brand (and model) – Aion S.

The Aion S is promised to go 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge when it hits the market in 2019, and maybe compete with Tesla, as the Chinese company wrote: “GAC NE is striving to transcend Tesla with series of core technology and sustainable innovation.”

It’s hard to say much about the Aion S as there are no specs released, but it seems that there will at least be another compleing electric car on the Chinese market.