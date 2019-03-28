GAC Aion S Is Equipped With 58.8 kWh CATL NCM 811 Battery

34 M BY MARK KANE

The biggest advantage of Aion S could be affordability

The GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE), the newest arm of GAC, recently announced specifications for the upcoming Aion S all-electric sedan, scheduled for market launch in China in May 2019.

The car, which was by GAC compared to the Tesla Model 3, is equipped with the latest NCM 811 battery cells supplied by CATL. The total capacity is 58.8 kWh, which should be enough for 510 km (317 miles) under NEDC. In the real world, we would expect more than 350 km (218 miles) of range.

Such a result could be compared only to the base Model 3 Standard, but watching videos with Aion S we feel it’s nowhere close to being on par with the Model 3 in terms of overall design. However, the Aion S opens the possibility to drive a long-range and affordable EV, which is very important.

GAC NE will produce the Aion S at its new Smart Eco-Plant, completed in December 2018, and envisioned for 200,000 cars per year in the future. The investment amounted to RMB 2.13 billion (US$ 310 million).

GAC NE Aion S specs:

range of 510 km (317 miles) under NEDC

range of 630 km (392 miles) at constant speed of 60 km/h (37 mph)

battery capacity 58.8 kWh

battery cells supplied by CATL (NCM 811)

Nidec e-axle (electric motor, inverter and single-speed transmission) – 135 kW and 300 Nm of torque, 87 kg of weight

0.245 Cd

Pre-sale price starts in China at RMB 140,000 ($20,890) after subsidies

Level 2 autonomous driving

Press release:

GAC New Energy Announces Pre-Sale Price for the Aion S Pre-sale Price for Highly-anticipated EV Starts at RMB 140000 (US$ 20890) GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2019 — GAC New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. (“GAC NE”), China’s fastest-growing electric car manufacturer, has announced the pre-sale price for the Aion S, the debut electric vehicle (EV) in the Aion range. With a range over 510 km (317 miles) under NEDC, Aion S is offering customers personalized production with over 16,800 customization combinations. Built primarily at GAC NE’s Smart Eco-Plant and slated for sales in May 2019, pre-sales for the Aion S are available via the GAC app. As part of the production process, owners can customize their vehicle upon ordering, and visually track the production status in the app. “The Aion S represents a new era for EVs, bringing technology enjoyment to people ahead of others,” said Gu Huinan, General Manager of GAC NE. With a drag coefficient of 0.245 Cd, the Aion S’ design integrates aerodynamics for sleek and ergonomic innovation. With an exterior measuring 4,768 mm in length supported by a 2,750 mm wheelbase, the design reduces rolling resistance to decrease overall energy consumption. The Aion S is equipped with integrated high performance “three in one” electric drive system and CATL’s latest-generation NCM 811 battery cells. Achieving a maximum power of 150kW and maximum torque of 350n.m, its range reach 510km (317 miles) under NEDC. The Aion S is also China’s first vehicle to use solar power. Solar panels on the sunroof reduce power required for charging and provide an energy-efficient internal ventilation and circulation system. The vehicle is capable of Level 2 autonomous driving assistance including adaptive cruise control (ICA), traffic jam assistance (TJA), and smart parking assistance (APA). Mobile intelligence is supported through smart voice commands via Tencent, and a keyless smartphone unlocking system, which increase safety and efficiency.

Source: Aion S (Chinese)