Watch Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Drive Silently: Video
Ford F-150 Energi?
The recently spotted test mule of a camouflaged Ford F-150 – suspected to be all-electric (with a fake exhaust pipe) or plug-in hybrid – was recently discussed by TheFastLaneTruck.
Spy photos obtained by InsideEVs reveal and independent rear suspension, while from the side profile we probably see battery packs (on the bottom).
TFLnow’s video contains a short clip (1:45) of the prototype driving silently through the intersection. It’s the ultimate proof that this truck is electrified (hopefully not to a basic hybrid system, but a true plug-in).
And you know what? There is something special, gentle and mystic in witnessing big EVs crawling along quietly with all the power and torque available right away at any time.
Electric trucks are nearly upon us and when one finally arrives, it’s sure to take the world by storm. Our money is on Rivian delivering its R1T electric truck before any other automaker, but maybe Tesla will be first with its pickup? We’ll find out soon enough.
Images: Automedia
They should’ve added fake engine noise to really throw you off!…….lol
Fake exhaust too. Put a fog machine in the back…
It almost sounded like the audio was fake. Seemed like there wasn’t enough tire noise and I didn’t hear any electric motor at all. And the birds were really loud. Not to mention, I don’t hear any other ambient sound. There’s another car accelerating to the right of the truck and I don’t hear that, either.
Reminds me of some aerial videos I shot for a golf course and I added bird sounds to it.
Yeah…but can it roll coal a prius?
The author’s money is on Rivian first, then maybe Tesla, but why not Ford? Hasn’t Ford now shown us almost as much as Rivian and way more than Tesla?