Charging point localization to be decided using big data?

Preparing for electrification in Europe, Ford is developing a smart algorithm that would help to identify the most beneficial places to install charging stations.

Ford is using driving data from more than 1 million kilometers in the UK. The company fitted 160 connected vans with devices to record journey data and collected more than 500 million data points, from more than 15,000 days of vehicle use.

In result, Ford says that in-depth analysis in Greater London enables it to deploy a relatively small number of strategically positioned fast chargers to significantly ease electrification.

“Data scientists at the company have developed an algorithm, based on more than 1 million kilometres of driving data and including where vehicles actually stopped, to pinpoint the places that could help drivers integrate charging within their operating patterns, rather than making special journeys to out-of-the way locations.Following in-depth analysis in Greater London, the team concluded that it would be possible to significantly improve access to on-the-go charging through deploying a relatively small number of strategically positioned rapid-charging stations.”

John Scott, project lead, City Data Solutions, Ford Mobility said:

“Being able to harness, analyse and leverage the huge amounts of data that is available through existing vehicle use can make a real difference to how easy we find it to get about in the cities of the future,” said. “We at Ford are committed to delivering smart vehicles for a smart world – including electric vehicles that will contribute to cleaner, quieter towns and cities. But we also want to try to use data to help improve investment efficiency into the necessary infrastructure to support that approach.”

This year Ford will launch in Europe the Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid and Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, followed by all-electric Transit around 2021.

The fleet of 20 Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid tested in London also brings interesting results as the series-hybrid on average operated in all-electric mode for 35% of the time (45% in Greater London and 68% in central London).

Over 80,000 km (4,000 km per vehicle on average), “no use of public charging facilities was observed”, which sounds reasonable as there was no requirement to recharge the series-hybrid, and it’s not equipped for DC fast charging. The public charging is more important for all-electric cars.

However, the other result of low average state-of-charge when starting the day – of just 45% – seems worrying to us. It seems that closer to 100% after overnight charging would significantly increase the all-electric mode operation during the day from the current 35% to maybe 70%?

“During their trial – based on 80,000 kilometres of PHEV fleet mileage – no use of public charging facilities was observed. Vehicles were instead charged either at depots or at home. Furthermore, on average, vehicles started the day with only 45 per cent charge, underlining the value that charging points en route could add. It was also found that operators became more adept at effectively charging vehicles, predominately at their depots, as time went on.”

