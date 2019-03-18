  1. Home
  3. Fisker Reveals Long-Range Electric Crossover: Claims Sub-$40,000 Price

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

And, the all-new sub-$40,000 Fisker teaser arrives as planned.

We told you about a week ago that Henrik Fisker teased an upcoming prototype. He said his plan was to further tease it on March 18, 2019. However, he was clear that it wouldn’t be any official launch or livestream situation, but instead, more of a “tease” of the tease. Of course, more details were to be divulged at that point.

Fast forward to today, and true to his word, Fisker has come forth with the information. While the vehicle remains unnamed, it’s apparently capable of 300 miles of range. In addition, it may have at least an 80-kWh battery pack. As anticipated, the potential offering will be of the crossover variety. The most important piece of information is that it will carry a starting price below $40,000. But, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant will cost you more. Will the sub-$40,000 vehicle have the bigger pack and the 300-mile range? Not likely, of course.

Fisker claims that the new concept’s cabin layout and materials will be modern, which is expected. It will feature a head-up display and a state-of-the-art, user-friendly infotainment interface. The new SUV will employ a very open concept, without causing any safety concerns. To top it off, as previously reported, Fisker plans to manufacture it in the United States.

In terms of timeline, if this new crossover comes to be, it could grace our presence in 2021. Reservations for the electric SUV could open before the end of 2019, with the car becoming available in the second half of 2021. Moreover, it may come with Fisker’s new solid-state batteries.

At this point, we have no way of knowing the reality of this announcement. Additionally, the whole solid-state battery situation is up in the air. However, if Fisker can pull this off, we have yet another compelling EV on the way sooner rather than later.

13 Comments on "Fisker Reveals Long-Range Electric Crossover: Claims Sub-$40,000 Price"

robus

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. And 2021 is a long way away.

1 hour ago
sri

Given where Fisker is today, 2021 is not far enough away

2 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Tech+design are one thing, production is another. Not a great track record here.

But if it does land with 300 mile range for US$40k, then the bar will have been raised.

50 minutes ago
Viking79

Agreed, and I suspect trying to play off Model Y announcement. Looking at what some people don’t like and drawing up a quick sketch of a more aggressive CUV. My hunch is they will have a really difficult time meeting their price target. It isn’t as easy to get into manufacturing as he wants people to believe and the number thrown out needs to be believable, especially from a company with no relevant history. I can trust Tesla will meet Model Y price targets and models based on their delivery of Model 3 Standard through Performance. The Model Y is not new in that regard.

44 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

The thing is, if Fisker could truly sell such car at that time for sub. USD 40k price it would mean that Nissan or VW group could issue similar car for like a sub. USD 30k price.
I mean such claims from such an industry midget is so BS that I don’t even know where to start.

46 minutes ago
Adrian Auchrome

Don’t you think Magna or another contract assembler would build it for them?

28 minutes ago
philip d

Better start building that multi-billion dollar battery factory now if they want to sell more than 5,000 a year by 2021

41 minutes ago
amt

You have a better chance of winning the “POWER BALL LOTTERY” *Without buying a Lottery ticket* lol …than to ever see these absurd claims materializing, coming from an absurd, compulsive, chronic, scamming , loser liar…. Impossible ! ! …. 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁

40 minutes ago
petero

In a word ‘baloney.’ I am being polite. I feel sites like Insideevs should have more integrity than disseminating press releases that are pure fantasy. Shame.

28 minutes ago
BoltUp

Fisker = Vaporware

24 minutes ago
Speculawyer

I’m sorry, I don’t trust him. He did a craptastic job last time. The design wasn’t even good and that is his specialty. You don’t get a second chance at a billion dollar bet.

19 minutes ago
Somebody

I would not buy anything from Fisker due to his poor history.

8 minutes ago
rey

A con man trying to sell us some snake oil?
Fisker =BK#2

1 minute ago