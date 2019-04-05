Fisker Releases New Electric SUV Teaser

52 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tease and tease and tease again.

Not long ago, Henrik Fisker took to Twitter with a teaser of its upcoming sub-$40,000, ~300-mile range all-electric SUV that’s designed to compete with the Tesla Model Y. The tweet mentioned that there would be another teaser soon, and it even specified a date. Fisker was clear that this would only be another teaser, rather than an official reveal. However, as the second teaser arrived, so did some loose details about the vehicle itself.

Fast-forward to the present and Fisker Inc. has released yet another teaser (lead image above). Interestingly, it teases less of the SUV than the previous one. However, it’s the first side-angle view released. Sadly, for some strange reason, only the front quarter of the car is revealed. Still, it’s arguably an attempt to show the upcoming vehicle’s ride height and aggressive, modern styling.

Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that Henrik Fisker didn’t share this image on social media. Instead, it came via a company email announcement about a new appointment. Either way, it seems we’ll be seeing more of this vehicle as time goes on. We’ve included the previous teaser tweets in order of appearance below:

New affordable Fisker electric SUV getting announced tomorrow. I’m proud we have a business case to make a +80 kWh big battery pack standard! See rest of spec tomorrow.#battery #Fisker #innovation #EVs #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/vhSg5WKYKa — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 17, 2019

Fisker All Electric SUV coming in 2nd half of 2021. Less than $40,000. Standard battery +80kWh. 4WD. Around 300 mile range. Direct Sales. Franchised Service.#Fisker #EVs #ElectricVehicles #SUV pic.twitter.com/jDn868J47I — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 18, 2019

