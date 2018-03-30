See Fisker EMotion Driven In Public – Videos
The Fisker EMotion all-electric sports car was recently seen in Los Angeles and, as expected, it’s a rather spectacular looking machine when spotted amongst regular cars.
Henrik Fisker gave it a short test drive and expressed his impatience on the upcoming solid-state batteries. This public display confirms one of the questions we asked of Henrik Fisker in a recent exclusive interview:
Is the prototype drivable, and if so, how much of the hardware/software that motivates it will be carried over into production?
- Yes, not much, as we still have a lot of development to do.
The company claims that its solid-state cells show high durability during 5C charge/discharge cycles:
Insider news: Last week we did several cycles of 5C rates (12-minute charge, discharge) and our solid state cells recovered to 100% capacity. Now this is getting really exciting.
Moving on, the production EMotion will see its energy needs fulfilled by LG Chem batteries for now until solid-state technology is ready for commercialization.
Lastly, as for when we’ll see production begin on the EMotion, Fisker responded to that question of ours too:
How far along is the engineering of the production version of the EMotion?
- We have at least 20 more months to go, and we may delay the launch to incorporate our solid-state batteries from the start.
Fisker EMotion specs:
- 400-mile range (145 kWh LG Chem battery)
- 575 kW electric motors (all-wheel drive)
- 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds
- 161 mph top speed
- starts from $129,000
