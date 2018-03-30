See Fisker EMotion Driven In Public – Videos

7 H BY MARK KANE

The Fisker EMotion all-electric sports car was recently seen in Los Angeles and, as expected, it’s a rather spectacular looking machine when spotted amongst regular cars.

Henrik Fisker gave it a short test drive and expressed his impatience on the upcoming solid-state batteries. This public display confirms one of the questions we asked of Henrik Fisker in a recent exclusive interview:

Is the prototype drivable, and if so, how much of the hardware/software that motivates it will be carried over into production?

Yes, not much, as we still have a lot of development to do.

The company claims that its solid-state cells show high durability during 5C charge/discharge cycles:

Insider news: Last week we did several cycles of 5C rates (12-minute charge, discharge) and our solid state cells recovered to 100% capacity. Now this is getting really exciting.

Moving on, the production EMotion will see its energy needs fulfilled by LG Chem batteries for now until solid-state technology is ready for commercialization.

Lastly, as for when we’ll see production begin on the EMotion, Fisker responded to that question of ours too:

How far along is the engineering of the production version of the EMotion? We have at least 20 more months to go, and we may delay the launch to incorporate our solid-state batteries from the start.

Fisker EMotion specs: 400-mile range (145 kWh LG Chem battery)

575 kW electric motors (all-wheel drive)

0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds

161 mph top speed

starts from $129,000