Fisker EMotion Pricing Insanely High At Up To $190,000

21 hours ago by Steven Loveday

The Fisker EMotion attracted the eyes of many onlookers at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, and now we have a price tag to go with the flair.

We knew the EMotion would not be cheap. This became even more obvious when the model showed up at CES with four butterfly doors and a curved flat screen taking up a significant amount of real estate in the back seat.

Not to mention carbon-fiber and aluminum materials, LiDAR, eventual Level 4 autonomy, a 400-mile range, superfast charging, 24-inch carbon fiber wheels with custom Pirelli tires, expansive interior capacity, and the unbelievable list goes on and on and …

Fisker has said that it believes BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class buyers are its primary market for the all-new, pure-electric EMotion luxury sedan. So, the automaker is pricing the vehicle accordingly.

Previously, we reported that the base model will start at $129,000. Now, Fisker Inc. is qualifying the numbers further. The EMotion will be priced between $130,000 to $190,000. That’s beyond Tesla territory.

The EMotion is set to arrive by 2020. However, the automaker is said to be very serious about the potential for solid-state batteries. If the 500-mile solid-state batteries will be ready for the EMotion very near the 2020 launch, Fisker has admitted that it may delay production in order to release the car with the new battery tech.

Source: Motor Authority