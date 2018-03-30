First Up Close Look At Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit, Battery, Cooling & More
Here are some close-up videos of the Tesla Model 3 powertrain components, the drive unit – motor, single-speed transmission, power electronics and more.
Videos come to us from Ingineerix, who several months ago shared videos of exploration of the trunk and underbody and as you might remember, showed this totaled Tesla Model 3 – this is the car from which the parts come from.
The first video presents the entire rear subframe, which houses the drive unit and suspension. The drive unit with PMSRM (Permanent Magnet Switched Reluctance Motor) and inverter can be seen in the next two videos.
As it turns out, the drive unit itself weights less than 200lbs (around 90 kg). With a few hundred kW of power, it could be the new popular choice in various EV conversion projects around the world, especially since there will be abundance of parts as Model 3 will be sold in a volume never before seen in the EV world.
First Look: Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit
This short clip shows the entire rear subframe complete with drive unit and suspension pulled from a salvage Model 3.
Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit Bare
A short exploration of the bare drive unit removed from the subframe and with it’s inverter removed. Before removing the inverter, I weighed the DU and it came in just below 200lbs. Halfshafts use the same spline and interface dimensions as S/X with the exception of the seal shoulder which is 40mm on 3 versus 44 on S/X. However, the seal OD (67mm) is the same, so you could swap in a seal from a S/X to use the heavier S/X halfshafts.
Note that Tesla is using 4 of these exact same PMSRM (Permanent Magnet Switched Reluctance Motors) in the Tesla Semi. Though the gear reduction part is totally different. Same rear casting in fact, even with the vestigial rubber mount that is not being used in the Semi.
Tesla Model 3 Inverter
This is a quick look a the guts of the RWD Model 3 inverter PCB. Impressive design!
Another set of videos are about the battery pack, high voltage system and cooling system. On the top of batteries is penthouse with Power Conversion System (on-board charger and DC/DC converter).
First Look: Tesla Model 3 Battery Pack
This is a short clip of the Model 3 74kWh battery pack pulled from a salvage. It’s not a complete teardown, as I’d like to keep this pack sealed for a future use. More coming soon!
Tesla Model 3 – High Voltage System Overview
Shows how the Model 3 HV system is routed on the bottom of the car. The only part not shown is the connection for the charge port which is located on top. See this video for details on what’s inside the penthouse: https://youtu.be/jm_tV8la-0c
Sorry for the fast camera movements, watch in 1/2 speed (Gear Icon down on the lower right) if you want to get it slowed down.
Tesla Model 3 – Cooling System Overview
Shows how the Model 3 cooling system functions and is constructed. Sorry for the fast camera movements, watch in 1/2 speed (Gear Icon down on the lower right) if you want to get it slowed down.
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "First Up Close Look At Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit, Battery, Cooling & More"
Interesting info.
Only thing I’d be skeptical of would be the spin-on oil filter for the gear box. I was hoping that unlike model “S” and “X”, they’d use a beefy enough gearbox that wouldn’t tear itself apart. I guess with the gear teeth slowing wearing away, they have the oil filter to pick up the metal chips. My Bolt ev has a beefy enough gearbox that ‘wear’ was never factored in since it doesn’t need to be.
The Bolt drive unit is probably not designed to withstand 1,000,000 miles…
“Beefy” has nothing to do with gear wear.
Side mounted oil filters have always annoyed me. There is just no way to remove them without spilling oil on the engine or on the ground. Used to have to change the oil in my Toyota with a BIG pan under it to catch everything, and modified funnel so that it wouldn’t run all over the front (4WD) differential.
The solution of course, was I just stopped doing my own maintenance as I got older… 😉
A messy oil filter change at 150,000 miles. Boo Fn Hoo.
Hate to break it to you, but the Bolt gears will leave behind metal shavings just like any other gearbox. GM just doesn’t care so much. The gears aren’t made of adamantium lol.
That’s more complicated than an ICE.
🤣
There are different complicated systems, but overall the complexity has decreased compared to an ICE vehicle. Especially in manufacturing, as less mechanical parts are necessary.
Someone’s never seen the inside of an automatic transmission.
You can really see how this modular design could improve the assembly speed.
Battery, drive system/suspension cradles, body, etc all manufactured in parallel and then just “plugged” together.
Clearly better than building a unit-body structure and bolting on large numbers of small subsystems.
Now I’m lusting even more to get one of these in my all composite 63 Vette coupe looking EV in about 1600lbs. Nice they are so simple which also makes them simple to build to.
As an Electronics person the inverter for the power is awesome. So compact, light yet so powerful.
One has to note the absence of large caps, inductors most other inverters depend on. So they have somehow figured out how to do it without them, a big advance.
So will someone please hack the rear drive and supply the needed board to run it without the rest of the ? They have done it for the S/X but that suspension is way too wide for me. I want lighter too as such a light EV.
Incredible.
You get what you pay for: Value.