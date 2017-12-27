First Look Inside Tesla’s Model 3 Delivery Center

14 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Tesla’s new Marina Del Rey delivery center is open for business and delivering Tesla Model 3, S, and X vehicles.

We recently published a few reports about the new property in Los Angeles that was assumed to become a Tesla delivery center. The first of which pointed out the automaker’s lease of a new 131,000 square-foot facility near Silicon Beach with plenty of room to park hundreds of vehicles. Tesla acquired the building in early November and has obviously been on the fast track preparing it ever since.

About three weeks ago, we reported that the doors were open, the official illuminated “Tesla” sign was glowing, and the parking lot was packed with Model 3s. Now we have proof that deliveries are underway.

Tesla owner and Twitter user @TeslaMS60 posted a look inside the new facility, which was originally discovered and shared by Teslarati. TeslaMS60 shared that the new Marina Del Rey center is not unlike the automaker’s typical service and delivery centers, complete with the usual comfortable waiting room with couches, coffee, and a kid’s play area.

According to Teslarati, there is a substantial quality control area for inspecting the final finish of each vehicle prior to delivery. Tesla has always been under strict scrutiny for its fit and finish, and lately, some Model 3 owners have taken delivery and happened upon a minor issue that went unnoticed until after the transaction was complete. It appears Tesla is trying to assure that these type of situations become a thing of the past.

The inside of the new delivery center could handle about 100 deliveries at a time, while another several hundred or more could happen in the parking area in front of the building. This is a very important step for Tesla since it doesn’t have a vast network of traditional dealerships throughout the country. While manufacturing 500,000 vehicles is a huge challenge for a small automaker, delivering them may prove even more difficult.

It’s hard to even fathom delivering some 5,000 vehicles a week. Facility space and manpower alone make this seem like almost an impossibility. However, if this single facility could be capable of doling out ~400 cars a day, Tesla is in much better shape for the surge to come.

Source: Teslarati