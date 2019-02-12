First IONITY 350 kW Chargers Ready For Use In Denmark
350 kW is 100 times more than an ordinary household outlet
According to elbil.no, one of the latest IONITY fast-charging stations in Nyborg, Denmark is the first to be enabled to support 350 kW power.
Previously, the chargers installed by IONITY were limited to about 150 kW, but now it seems that the first liquid-cooled cables were used at full power. This is quite a notable achievement and a big improvement over even 150 kW. Yet, no car on the market can accept such power levels just yet.
Step by step other stations also will be upgraded to 350 kW to be ready for the first models with ≈800 V battery packs, like the upcoming Porsche Taycan.
This super high level of charging power will be necessary for the future as we move more and more towards even longer range electric cars. Not only that, but the speed of charging offered by such stations will really make a difference on long road trips in an electric car.
Source: elbil.no
22 Comments on "First IONITY 350 kW Chargers Ready For Use In Denmark"
Bjørn is going to make that trip I bet
He already did, to the other 350kW Ionity charger in Denmark, in Rødekro. With the e-Niro
Nothing for the Iberian peninsula… guess I’ll keep my Tesla a few more years at least.
Look at poor Poland on the map, next to Germany, zero love from Ionity.
And with a history of being easily invaded with low resistance you would think that it would be perfect for a charging network. 😉
They did have a go back at the Nazis, who were apparently shocked at the high quality of their tanks.
But, what about ev’s sales in Poland?. Is the people moving to electric mobility or is too soon?. Anyway, UE has a plan for all countries, they must to promote and create a chargers net that allows the electric cars expansion. And will be mandatory. So as allways, rich countries ara faster, but there’s no chance for not to join the change for any.
Ionity and Cepsa signed a deal to install 100 superchargers in Spain and Portugal in some Cepsa Fuel Stations located in highways. Firsts will be ready in the begining of this year, and they will use 100% renewable energy sources. So good news for you.
To be precise, the 175 kW chargers that they have at every station can charge up to 950V. It’s the high current >200A that requires cooled cables.
except your preciseness doesn’t precise because precisely there are 0 cars on sale with 800V support. In real world these new cables are needed for etron, model 3 and maybe ipace
There are electric buses and trucks that use ~700 V battery and motor.
To my understanding several Ionity chargers are already 350kW enabled, might be the first in Denmark thou
The one in Rødekro, also in Denmark, has been 350kW for months. That’s the reason Bjørn drove the e-Niro there after Christmas to test it’s 100kW charging capabilities
Thank you for the info. The author should fix the headline, it does not make too much sense.
This is good news and will solve the chicken-egg problem. Now that 350 kW is spreading, EV makers can confidently design packs capable of accepting that much power knowing that customers can actually use it. One hurdle less.
What is the maximum current?
For 350 kW, about 400 A.
Current battery tech – liion – is slowly improving regarding energy density, improving speed of charging seems the faster way to make EVs more convenient.
Charging a car at average 300kw up to 80% is really fast, we are entering sub 15 minutes charging time for big battery cars – X, S, i-pace, e-tron, …
A key aspect to allow for fast charging is higher voltage. We need to move to 800-900V systems. Taking Porsche as an example, then fast charging looks promising indeed.
800 V chargers are also be used for electric buses and trucks.
Good! Ionity HPC network is well on the way.
Cool! That charger is made by an Australian company Tritium. Which is ironic considering Electric vehicles aren’t even a thing in Australia.
I notice the company is talking about developing 500kw chargers.