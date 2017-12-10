First Daytime Video Of Tesla Semi Surfaces
We’ve seen it at night, at the big reveal, but now here’s some daytime footage of the Tesla Semi in action.
It’s brief and there’s no acceleration tests, but at least we get a solid look at the Tesla Semi with proper lighting.
Notable is how sleek it looks from an aerodynamic perspective. Notice those hidden wheels and tires.
The Tesla Semi has logged hundreds of known orders, plus some unknown for sure, with the latest being from Budweiser and Sysco.
23 responses to "First Daytime Video Of Tesla Semi Surfaces"
That low skirt is going to get a lot of abuse.
This Tesla Truck is all hype.. All their so called orders are just option contracts if the truck is actually delivered and some free publicity.
Some truth if you dare to read is here with a real look at the economic reality.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-24/tesla-s-newest-promises-break-the-laws-of-batteries
Whoever wrote that Bloomberg article, if they honestly believe what they wrote (which IMHO is questionable), is both scientifically illiterate and woefully ignorant about EV engineering. There is nothing in Tesla’s claims which push up against the limits of the laws of physics.
ProTerra is already using 500 kW chargers for its EV buses. “Using” as in everyday use, not merely some “test case” demonstration. Doubling or even tripling that level of charge, for Tesla’s “MegaChargers”, requires nothing more than using off-the-shelf high voltage electrical systems. By comparison, a single electric induction furnace can draw up to 42 megawatts (MW), so let’s not pretend that a draw of 1-1.5 MW is anything extraordinary for industry. Large skyscrapers can draw more than 10 MW at times, so 1-1.5 MW is also well within commercial power uses.
Also, stuffing a lot of batteries into a small car like the Roadster Mark II is nothing new. Lots of people have done that as a stunt to show off how far a small EV can go if it’s stuffed full of batteries. We’ve seen several articles about that, on InsideEVs, over the past few years (see, for example, the link below). Tesla will, apparently, be the first to put such a car into production, but again there’s nothing particularly difficult about it from an engineering standpoint. Just don’t expect all the batteries in the Roadster Mark II to be under the floor, like Tesla’s other cars. I would guess they’ll stuff some under the hood and behind the back seat.
We need to exercise critical thinking when we read articles about Tesla on financial websites. There is a high level of “interest” in shorting Tesla stock, and sadly that often takes the form of articles highly biased against Tesla while pretending to be objective. Like that one from Bloomberg.
https://insideevs.com/metron-7-sets-new-range-record-at-513-miles-on-single-charge/
“Whoever wrote that Bloomberg article,”….
Is a Tesla Shorter.
I fixed it for you PP!
Yeah there are some valid questions that your link brings up – although the new Roadster seems more straight-forward than the Semi – at least to these eyes.
Pushi is just rehashing stuff I’ve already said, but left out one important point: If you have the CA$H to pay for it.
Tesla’s business plan allows for charging vehicles at a loss – deaming all such charges ‘Not Material’ financially.
So, they’ll subsidize charging of the the semi’s as they do most people charging at their SuperCharger stations.
As long as the stock market keeps rising, Tesla will be unconcerned.
i don’t like those break lights
*Brake
Try NOT to rub the Tesla Truck Skirt, and all of those 100s of kWh of battery juice, between the wheels, the wrong way😻.
..and there is no acceleration tests…
Who cares, its a semi, its just great seeing it driving around and see its design in more detail
As Tesla runs more miles they will get data on longer term capacity. Heavy loads and daily super charging could take its toll.
See it has a super single rear tire…Tire manufactures claim a 3% fuel economy improvement…I can’t recall ever seeing super singles, wonder why aren’t other truck built from the beginning with super singles?
Super singles are standard in Europe
That depends on where you are, on what type of transportation that is done and so on.
I see dual tires all the time too. It is very common since it can handle almost double the load, and the truck don’t have to stop if one tire runs flat. They can normally drive to a service station or at least a safe place to change the tire.
Looks like in my area, there is (way) more dual tires then super singles.
There are pros and cons, and many stay with dual tires.
Dual tires have been used on the non-steering axles of heavy-duty commercial trucks to increase their load capacity and help maintain vehicle drivability in the event of a flat rear tire.
With a super single you have to pull over to the side, and change a tire. With a dual tire, one can normally drive to a service station or a safer location to change it.
Placing two tires on both ends of a single axle nearly doubles the weight that the axle can carry and allows three properly inflated tires to temporarily carry the weight originally allocated to the four tires if a rear tire loses pressure or goes flat.
(It can carry a little less then twice the weight, due to less cooling).
If they use same tire dimensions on all wheels, all tires can be rotated periodically and the vehicle can be outfitted with a single spare tire and wheel.
The wheel width and offset are carefully engineered for the vehicle and the selected tire size. This allows them to match the vehicle’s requirements while assuring sufficient clearance is maintained between the pairs of tires on the rear axle so their sidewalls don’t rub each other under maximum load when cornering or running over large bumps.
There are benefits with super singles, but somehow – customers have not been that interesten durig the 12-14 years super singles have been on the market.
You can probably save about 4-500kg going from steel rims, and duals to super singles and all aluminum wheels.
Aluminum wheels cost more, and the super singles are not possible to buy everywhere. Giving reduced uptime on the truck.
Super singles have reduced rolling resistance, due to the fact that less energy is wasted in deformation as the tire goes into and out of its footprint. With one tire instead of two, you have fewer sidewalls that are deflecting.
The whole idea is to reduce friction so there’s less heat generated and the tires are allowed to roll more freely for extra fuel savings.
Super singles also provide an increase in self-aligning torque, the vehicle’s tendency to pull itself straight. Whenever duals are off in diameter, even just a little, the vehicle can pull to one direction or another. Super singles minimize that possibility.
There are other reasons that makes super single tires less interesting for truck companies.
Normally a truck company average 1.8 retreads per casing in line-haul applications. You’re only going to get one retread out of a super single even under optimal conditions. These tires see a lot more stress and work than duals.
Manufacturers are working to address super single retreadability.
Tread life is shorter on super singles. They tend to wear out faster than duals. Initial tread depth for super single tires is less then on doubles. There’s less rubber to start with.
A typical super single weighs 70% of two tires, but still weighs more than one normal truck tire. Super singles don’t require special equipment or tools to mount and demount, try to lift one of those things.
@john Doe:
Thank you muchly for that deep dive into the pros and cons of “super single” tires!
That’s a really good bit of info on that. Thanks!
Another issue in this comparison is dual tires have a greater potential for catching fire and that is because one may go flat and the driver might be unaware. As it drags along, it can get hot enough to catch fire. I believe this is why in my area I see no trucks carrying fuel, or tankers with flammable cargo using duel tires.
This is not an issue with the super singles. When one goes flat there is no missing it. On the other hand, the one time I had a flat with dual tires, it was pretty nice being able to drive the truck to a safe and convenient place to change the tire.
I’ve got it! The Tesla Semi reminds me of a Star Wars Imperial shuttle. Just need a ramp extending from the side with jets of steam shooting down as Vader disembarks.
After Tesla gets the Model 3 production at 3,000/week, it would be nice to see Tesla build 50 prototypes and start using them between Freemont and the Gigafactory. Let them work out the details in real world testing. It’s only 259 miles between them. Let Tesla install the mega chargers at the docking bays and prove out this system. Hoorah
@Rich,
The Tesla Semi will begin to prove itself by hauling loads between the automaker’s factory in Fremont, California, and the Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-semi-cargo-transport-fremont-gigafactory/