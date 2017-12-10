First Daytime Video Of Tesla Semi Surfaces

13 hours ago by Eric Loveday

We’ve seen it at night, at the big reveal, but now here’s some daytime footage of the Tesla Semi in action.

It’s brief and there’s no acceleration tests, but at least we get a solid look at the Tesla Semi with proper lighting.

Notable is how sleek it looks from an aerodynamic perspective. Notice those hidden wheels and tires.

The Tesla Semi has logged hundreds of known orders, plus some unknown for sure, with the latest being from Budweiser and Sysco.