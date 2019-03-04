  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. February 2019 U.S. EV Sales Low: Tesla Model 3 Saves With Dominance

February 2019 U.S. EV Sales Low: Tesla Model 3 Saves With Dominance

13 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 1

We report the best February ever for U.S. EV sales, but it was a close call.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 17,239 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in February, compared to last year’s 16,845 and last month’s 17,040. The number may be a bit higher since we’re still unable to secure sales data for the new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (plug-in). Moreover, keep in mind that we are now somewhat in the dark regarding GM and Tesla estimates with the new year and current situations. Bear with us as we work hard to get more information.

Additional EV Sales-Related Content
FINAL UPDATE: February 2019 U.S. Plug-In EV Sales Report Card
Tesla Model 3, S, X February 2019 U.S. Sales: $35,000 Disruptor Coming
Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard

As expected, the year is off to a slow start for EV sales. If it wasn’t for massive year-over-year Tesla Model 3 sales growth and the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Tesla Model X dialing up deliveries compared to last year, we may not be reporting an increase. As the year moves on, we expect sales results to ramp up significantly.

We do know that Tesla is focusing all Model 3 production for overseas markets, so healthy U.S. delivery numbers this February (5,750) are impressive once again compared to last year’s 2,485. As the situation levels out, we should see U.S. Model 3 deliveries rise. Much like the Model S and Model X, Tesla will focus Model 3 production efforts more on the U.S. market as the quarter wears on.

In addition, Tesla announced the launch of its $35,000 Standard Model 3 last week, which will only be sold in the U.S. initially. With its two- to four-week delivery estimates, we may see many of those vehicles in owners’ hands by the end of the quarter. However, we feel that the first quarter will remain somewhat low, as it’s a huge task to shift deliveries to foreign markets and begin U.S. production of a new variant. Still, in comparison to Q1 of 2018, Tesla’s sales growth is monumental already.

The automaker sold a whopping 8,325 EVs in January 2019 based on our estimates. Last January, that number came in at just 3,375. To put it in perspective, Tesla sales in January 2019 accounted for nearly half of all plug in sales (17,040) in the U.S.

The trend continues in February 2019, with 7,650 Teslas delivered, compared to last February’s 4,585. Based on our research, so far, Tesla’s Q1 U.S. deliveries are ahead of last year by an impressive 8,690 units. Once again, the automaker’s U.S. sales make up close to half of all plug in sales on our shores.

No matter how you look at it, naysayers will have a very difficult time spinning the above information. Tesla continues to make incredible strides when it comes to U.S. EV sales. As anyone can clearly see, month-over-month sales are not a metric that paints the true picture. This is precisely the reason all other automakers report year-over-year gains or losses, in addition to why several automakers are moving to quarterly sales reports.

Honda made notable strides in 2018 with its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It outsold its number one rival — the Toyota Prius Prime — in October and December. January brought another win for the Clarity PHEV, and now it appears February proves the same. Honda sold 1,213 Clarity Plug-In Hybrids in January. Sadly, Toyota has decided to stop reporting Pruis model splits, so we only have an estimate of Primes delivered. According to our research, Toyota sold 1,205 Primes in the U.S. in February.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV was the only other plug-in model to eclipse the 1,000-mark last month, with a respectable (estimated) 1,225 deliveries. Sadly, many other models are down even further than anticipated.

With that being said, which month this year will be the first to join our top five list? Let us know your guess in the comment section.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

  1. December 2018 – 49,900
  2. September 2018 – 44,544
  3. November 2018 – 42,588
  4. August 2018 – 36,347
  5. October 2018 – 34,074

We’ll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from February 2019

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

  1. Tesla* – 7,650
  2. General Motors* – 1,841
  3. Honda – 1,213
  4. Toyota* – 1,205
  5. BMW Group – 1,110

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In February*

  1. BEV – 10,229
  2. PHEV – 7,010

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as Toyota Prius (Prime) and BMW i3 (BEV + REx) splits, and multiple automakers refusing to provide information related to individual EV sales.

2019 U.S. EV SALESJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDECTOTAL
Tesla Model 36500575012,250
Honda Clarity PHEV119212132,405
Toyota Prius Prime*112312052,328
Chevrolet Bolt EV92512252,150
Tesla Model X95011002,050
Tesla Model S8758001,675
Nissan LEAF  7176541,371
Chevrolet Volt*6756151,290
Ford Fusion Energi5575731,130
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**4365891,025
BMW 530e*376414790
Kia Niro PHEV*279505784
BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  255350605
BMW 330e*216185401
Jaguar I-Pace  210186396
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*175210385
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*150160310
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV133157290
Mercedes C350e*140145285
Volkswagen e-Golf  164118282
Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*95105200
Volvo XC60 PHEV*90100190
Mercedes GLE 550e*9295187
Porsche Cayenne S-E*6595160
Fiat 500e**  7287159
Mercedes GLC 350e*7472146
Honda Clarity BEV  7868146
smart ED  8358141
Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*7354127
Mini Countryman SE PHEV*5063113
BMWX5 xDrive 40e*7138109
Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*354580
Hyundai Sonata PHEV*47175
BMW i8234770
Hyundai IONIQ EV343266
Kia Optima PHEV*301141
BMW 740e*61420
Mercedes S550e*81018
Hyundai Kona Electric*01616
Cadillac CT6 PHEV*819
Mercedes B250e  123
Kia Soul EV011
Ford C-Max Energi000
Ford Focus Electric  000
2019 U.S. Sales Totals17,04017,239000000000034,279
2018 U.S. Sales Totals12,00916,84526,44319,62324,30725,02929,59836,34744,54434,07442,58849,900361,307
2019 Worldwide Sales*
2018 Worldwide Sales*82,00081,000141,000128,450159,346160,894144,975175,362206,500214,800237,553286,3672,018,247

Above – 2019 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.

Categories: Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, Sales, Tesla, Toyota

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "February 2019 U.S. EV Sales Low: Tesla Model 3 Saves With Dominance"

newest oldest most voted
Joel B

I like the format of the chart! It makes it nice and clear what the overall numbers are in comparison to previous months. The battery icon is a nice touch.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago