While the electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly cluttered, many options have remained quite conventional. However, there is one brand looking to rewrite the rules for EV design language. Aptera Motors is a California-based EV startup producing a two-seater with just three wheels. With its streamlined design, the Aptera has an extremely low drag coefficient, and it is set to provide incredible range figures.

Nathan Armstrong, Aptera's head engineer, comes on The Plugged-in Podcast to discuss everything from aerodynamics, performance, to battery cooling.

Note: This podcast segment was republished from The Plugged-in Podcast. The Plugged-in Podcast is run by three students: Andrew Lambrecht, Matt Beardwood, and Ben O'Hare. You can check out their website here.