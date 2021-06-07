If you're in the market for a Tesla Model Y, it would be wise to check out the Volkswagen ID.4, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, among other Tesla rivals. The best car for you isn't necessarily the best car for everyone. Daily Motor provides an in-depth video comparing the Model Y to the ID.4. The channel notes:

"Even though Volkswagen says the ID.4 "isn't competing with the Model Y," that's bogus. They're similarly sized, (were) similarly priced, and have similar ranges (SR to RWD ID.4)."

Your budget and priorities should determine which car you choose, not someone else's opinion, though it's paramount to do your homework and gather up plenty of reviews and opinions from both sides. Buying a new car is a major decision, and you shouldn't take it lightly. This is especially true if you're considering buying your first EV.

Not long ago, there wasn't a single electric SUV for sale in the US. Then there was only one, the Tesla Model X. While it was just over five years ago, in December 2015, when Tesla launched the Model X, the competition never came. In fact, it still hasn't come. The Model X was the only three-row electric SUV on the market for years, and the only other option is the Model Y.

Now for the good news. If you're looking for a two-row electric crossover, the list of options is growing, and virtually all choices are quite compelling in their own individual way. The ID.4 is spacious, comfortable, easy to drive, and teeming with standard safety and convenience features. It may not be lightning quick, but it's plenty peppy, and its ride and handling dynamics are pleasantly well-balanced.

Check out the video above and let us know your likes and dislikes related to the all-new Volkswagen ID.4. Does it exceed the Model Y in some areas? Which electric SUV is best for you?