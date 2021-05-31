We take you on a POV test drive in the Mazda MX-30.

Here's a new episode by EWheels, our PoV review video series.

Today we are onboard the Mazda MX30. Style and technical solutions make it interesting, driving remains its strong point. Range and weight are the question mark, but on battery capacity, the choice is philosophical. Will it be enough?

Join us as we take you behind the wheel to test out the MX-30