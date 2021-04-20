There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of Tesla Model 3 reviews on YouTube. Some are certainly worth watching, but that can't be said about many of them. If you have a ton of time on your hands, head down the rabbit hole and check out a bunch of the reviews. Keep in mind, some are very long, so you'll need to set aside a hefty chunk of time.

We suggest not only honing in on not only the lengthy, well-researched reviews put out by major automotive publications that have been reviewing cars for years, but also the reviews from actual Tesla owners. We say this because there are many different takes out there, and it's important to see both sides before you make a decision on purchasing a new car.

This Model 3 review is unique since it focuses on a car that's racked up nearly 30,000 miles in just a single year. Based on some reports out there, you'd think this Tesla would be rusted, falling apart, missing a bumper, and facing severe battery degradation. However, while there are certainly Tesla owners facing quality issues, it seems many Tesla vehicles are proving they're built to last.

The other reason this Tesla review is unique is it covers a lot of material about the Model 3 in just four minutes. It turns out, you can share a whole lot in just a few minutes, and it may not be necessary to occupy people's time for 20 minutes to over an hour to share such details.

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer EvgeniTalks lets us know up front that he's "Keeping in short." He also provides a helpful breakdown of the topics covered, with timestamps:

KEEPING IT SHORT!

1. "TRANSMISSION" @0:36​

2. REGENERATIVE BRAKING SAVES YOUR BRAKES @1:00​

3. ACCELERATION/ POWER UPDATES @1:33​

4. EASE OF ONE PEDAL DRIVING @2:16​

5. THE CENTRALIZED CONTROLS/ INFOTAINMENT SCREEN

ADDED BONUSES;

-NO GAS, OIL, LABOR, MAINTENANCE, COSTLY REPAIRS IN WARRANTY.

-SOFTWARE UPDATES WITH POWER INCREASES

-BUG FIXES AND OTHER FEATURES CAN BE ADDED VIA UPDATE.

-UPDATES LIKE A PHONE BUT DOESN'T HINDER PERFORMANCE..(APPLE)

Take a few minutes and watch the video before you chime in with a comment below. Do you own a Model 3? If so, how many miles are on it? Is it holding up? Would you buy it again?