Our good friend Sean Mitchell bought a used first-gen Tesla Model S years ago. He drives tons of miles for his job as an independent real estate agent in Colorado, so he's put many miles on the car. Many thought by now Mitchell would have invested in a new Tesla, but he's clung to the old Model S for the long haul. At this point, it has almost 230,000 miles on it.

Mitchell is one of the first YouTube influencers we started to follow and cover regularly. We were very interested in his older high-mileage Model S and his in-depth, well-researched content. So, how is the Model S doing now? Would he buy it again? Does he recommend buying a Tesla?

Mitchell shares his Tesla experience with us. For those who often wonder why he doesn't have a new Model 3 or Model Y, this video may provide a bit of insight. It's important to point out that many people seem to be in a rush to buy a new car when their current car is just fine. If your car is riddled with problems and becoming a money pit, it may be time to move on, but if not, why rush?

If you own an older gas-powered car and plan to switch to an EV, it's a good choice. However, if your car isn't yet ready to be replaced, there's no reason to rush it. Mitchell could have raced to buy a Model 3 as soon as it was launched, but with a perfectly capable Model S in this garage, there was really no reason to be hasty.

Sean takes a look at how much it has cost him to own his Tesla Model S. He bought it in September 2016 with a 60-kWh battery pack. The pack has been replaced and upgraded with a 75-kWh pack, which was covered under warranty. Sean says the reason he bought the Tesla was to reduce his operational costs since he drives so much.

In this video, Mitchell gets into all the details about cost related to charging, repairs, and maintenance. Was it a good choice to buy a used Model S to replace his Subaru Legacy? Has it served the purpose of saving him money?

There are loads of details in the video, so check it all out. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.