Are you thinking of buying a used Tesla Model S with high miles? Do you already own a Tesla and plan on keeping it for a very long time? Either way, we have lots of information for you related to battery degradation, tips and tricks, and best practices for keeping your Tesla going strong.

Some people might be surprised to learn that the cheapest Tesla vehicle you can buy today is an older Model S with high miles.

Some people might be surprised to learn that the cheapest Tesla vehicle you can buy today is an older Model S with high miles. We had two such vehicles at our disposal – a Model S 70D and a Model S P85+ – so we put together a video for our InsideEVs US YouTube channel to tell you exactly what to expect.

As far as new Teslas are concerned, a Model S will cost you about $75,000. The cheapest new Tesla is the Model 3. It starts at $37,990 plus the $1,200 destination fee. That's for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus on Tesla's website. You can still buy the off-menu $35,000 Model 3 Standard Range as well ($36,200 with destination).

However, if you have your heart set on a Tesla, and these tough economic times are causing you to have second thoughts, it's good to know you can pick up a used Tesla Model S for as little as $20,000 (less if it has a salvage title). However, plan to spend at least $30,000 to get a pretty nice used Model S.

So, is it worth it? What can you expect from a used Model S with high miles? Our own Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring and One Lap) hooked up with YouTuber Brandon Flasch to do a little Model S comparison and education.

Both Model S sedans have over 100,000 miles on the odometer. You might be pleasantly surprised by the condition of these older Teslas. However, it's important to be aware of best practices related to charging these cars, cost related to repairs, MCU upgrades, etc.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, share your wisdom with us in the comment section below. Do you own a Tesla with high mileage? Is there anything we missed?

Exploring Tesla Model S With High Mileage - Does Mileage Matter?

Kyle Conner and Brandon Flasch discuss high mileage Tesla Model S. Should you be worried to buy one? What are the best practices to keep your EV happy for many miles. We discuss all of this and much more in this video.