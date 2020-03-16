If you're still thinking about buying the $35,000 base Tesla Model 3, we have good news. It's still available as a special order. However, before you take the plunge, it's wise to do your homework. Edmunds bought the car and detailed all of its features in the video above.

When Tesla first announced the Model 3, it touted the car as a mass-market EV with a starting price of $35,000. At the time, Tesla was still eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. This meant people may have been able to get a Tesla for just $27,500. However, the automaker was unable to launch the base version of the car for many months.

Once the $35,000 Model 3 arrived, the federal tax credit was already reduced to $3,750. In addition, Tesla kept the cheaper variant "off-menu," as a special order vehicle. This means many people may not even know it exists. Moreover, those who are aware of the car can't simply visit Tesla's website to see exactly what it has to offer.

Edmunds has just proven that the $35,000 Model 3 still exists. It's still off-menu, but you can definitely get one. Check out the video above for all the details. Then, leave us a comment.

