It's important to not let lies and speculation from mainstream media and on social media curb your plans. Naysayers asserted and continue to insist that the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 never existed and is not actually available. Moreover, they continue to say that Tesla hasn't and will never deliver such a car.

The above assumptions are all untrue. However, we will be fair to say that it took Tesla years to finally achieve a financial situation in which it could offer the car for that incredibly low price. In addition, part of the blame for the negative press and social media comments still goes back to Tesla, since it all stems from the fact that you can't search for and order the $35,000 Model 3 Standard Range on its online website. As far as most people and publications are concerned, the car still doesn't exist and it never did.

We understand that Tesla may not want to sell many of these cars due to the minimal profits, but if a car is available to order, we feel it should be on the automaker's website, and details should be very transparent. This whole Tesla "off-the-menu" game is not something anyone appreciates, and it fuels doubt.

Despite all of the above, the car is available to order and has been for some time. The Model 3 Standard Range is still priced at $35,000, despite reports saying that it was now $35,400. Regardless of some discrepancies and a possible $400 price increase, which is negligible, the important part here is the car exists and is being delivered.

For those who need proof, a recent Model 3 Standard Range buyer took the time to prove to us that it's still available and even went to great lengths to show us how to get it. While we all may agree that Tesla needs to revisit the situation and it shouldn't all be so painstaking, you can follow the process and get yourself a $35,000 Tesla by watching the video above.

