Tesla finally brought its base, Standard Range Model 3 to market a few months back. It came as a bit of a surprise since CEO Elon Musk had recently said it might be a while before the automaker was in a situation that would allow production and delivery of the cheapest model.

After Tesla began taking orders for the car, it never actually fulfilled or delivered them for a time, as far as we understand. During that time, the company announced many changes to pricing and features for all of its current offerings.

More Background On Tesla Model 3 Pricing:

Tesla and Musk said recently that orders for the Standard Range $35,000 car have been minimal. Instead, people seem to be opting for the Standard Range Plus since it's not much more expensive and includes Autopilot as standard. Not to mention that the automaker is doing everything in its power to upsell the Plus, while anti-selling the base model. It's important to note that the base Model 3 is just a Plus with software-limited features and tech.

Tesla shared via Electrek:

“Its range will be limited by 10%, and several features will be disabled via software (including our onboard music streaming service, navigation with live traffic visualization, and heated seats).

When it comes to the actual hardware, the two versions of the vehicle, which now start at $35,400 and $39,900, are identical."

According to Electrek, the earliest base Model 3 vehicles were delivered without any limitations. This means that owners were enjoying Plus features while paying base money. Now, Tesla has caught up with the situation and limited the features, as well as starting to deliver software-locked Standard Range Model 3 sedans.

These cars will offer a 220-mile range, no Autopilot, and no rear heated seats. Additionally, the car doesn't come with live maps or fog lights. Still, the base Model 3 seems to still have the immersive sound system, but we feel that may go away as well once Tesla realizes it.

Source: Electrek