Some EVs tend to have obvious issues with battery degradation. Of course, all batteries are going to degrade over time, though some do more quickly than others. There's a lot of technology involved in making batteries that last, as well as assuring that everything else is in place to increase their longevity.

Among all-electric cars on the market today, Tesla has maintained a reputation for having arguably the best batteries, with minimal degradation. In fact, we've seen a healthy list of Teslas — especially Model S sedans — that have driven a ton of miles on the original battery. Many Model X crossovers are joining the club as well, but the car simply hasn't been around as long.

The Tesla Model 3 is relatively new, so there aren't that many out there with exceedingly high miles. However, owners are constantly keeping track of their battery health and degradation. Further down the road, it will be interesting to see if the midsize Tesla sedan can live up to the reputation of Tesla's flagship vehicles.

The Model 3 uses a different battery cell format than the S and X (2170 cells), so we can't just extrapolate data. We do assume, based on what we've learned so far, that the Model 3 battery pack may break records in terms of health and longevity. However, it will be years before we have any real hard data on that.

At any rate, check out the video above for more detailed discussion. Then, leave us a comment below. How is your Model 3 holding up?

