The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric car across the globe. You'll be hard-pressed to find a Model 3 owner who regrets buying it or outright hates the car. In fact, you'll probably find the opposite: Multitudes of reviews from Tesla fans who paint a picture of their perfect car. However, those reviews arguably aren't the best if you actually want the truth about the Model 3.

At InsideEVs, we love a good raving review here and there, especially when it's well-deserved. Likewise, we think it's important to share the negatives. However, the best reviews are those that talk about the car's strengths and weaknesses. If the pros outweigh the cons or vice-versa, that's certainly okay, but neither side can be ignored.

YouTube channel BestInTESLA fits the bill here. Lars has put over 60,000 kilometers (~40,000 miles) on his Model 3, which marks the perfect time to share what he's learned, along with a long list of his loves (and a single hate) related to the car. In this case, the review is overwhelming positive, but not because it plays out like a Tesla stock pumping ploy. Instead, he really loves the car and its features, and he shows proof of just that. Clearly, if he had more hates, he'd willingly share them.

You can probably take a guess at some of this Lar's loves. Not having to ever pump gas, substantial energy and maintenance savings, incredible safety, impressive performance, and over-the-air updates. At the same time, he's not real happy about the water running off the rear window into the trunk.

What are your Tesla Model 3 loves and hates? Share your list in the comment section below.