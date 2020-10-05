One very important topic for new and prospective electric car owners is the cost of ownership. This is because EVs are more expensive than gas cars, though you may actually end up spending less money over time since electric cars have fewer ownership costs.

When considering a car like the Tesla Model 3, there's not only the usual ownership costs associated with all EVs, but you also have to credit the car for its resale value. In other words, the Tesla Model 3 has arguably the lowest depreciation in the industry – it holds its value well.

Not long ago, we shared Ben Sullins Tesla Model 3 final cost to own presentation. It took us through every expense associated with the car from its original purchase to its recent sale. Needless to say, the video was very popular on our site. Now, our own Kyle Conner has taken the concept to the next level.

Conner has been beating up his Tesla Model 3 Performance for a year now. If you're unfamiliar, he has a track, which he regularly uses to put the Model 3 through the paces. In addition, Conner's been known to go on several massive road trips. How else do you put 60,000 miles on a car in a year, especially in the midst of a pandemic?

At any rate, Conner examines the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance with Performance Upgrades interior, exterior, underbody condition, depreciation, service history, charging data, driving data, battery degradation, and much more.

This is definitely a "carve out some time and get the popcorn" sort of video. However, feel free to choose whatever snack is your favorite. Sit back, relax, take it all in, and then shoot us some comments with your takeaways.