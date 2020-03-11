We've been waiting for this video for some time. Our buddy Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Motoring reached out to us about a week ago to tell us just how enamored he was with the Tesla Model 3 Performance Track Mode V2 update. And, that was before he got to experience it for himself.

We weren't surprised by Conner's elation since he has his own exclusive track and is all about drifting, spinning, sliding and the like. InsideEVs is actually making big plans to head down to North Carolina in the future to spend some much-needed track time with Conner.

While we've shared some videos with you showing Track Mode V2 in action, and we've also published the feature's release notes, there is a whole lot more to the update than we initially realized. Honestly, there's really nothing quite like it on the market today, aside from that of some supercars and very expensive sports cars.

Leave it to Conner to get the car out on the track, go over all the various settings and capabilities, and then take us out for a ride. Check it all out and then chime in with your comments below.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: