Our video producer Kyle Conner is one of the only people we know who beats the snot out of his cars for our enjoyment. Actually, it's probably for his own enjoyment more than anything, but we love to watch. Conner doesn't do anything halfway, and he's proven that with his frequent road trips. However, his most recent Tesla Model 3 road trip is the most epic to date.

Kyle and his girlfriend Alyssa set out in their Model 3 to take their dogs on a month-long U.S. tour that was situated around many camping trips, national parks, monuments, etc. As we previously shared, they took the Tesla to the salt flats, they met up with our 'All Electric Family' friends, and they did some serious sand and off-road driving.

While the onslaught of video content about Conner's road trip is all entertaining and fascinating, we've been patiently waiting for this video to publish. It features Kyle and Alyssa's favorite leg of the trip. They experience the ridiculous heat of Death Valley, a location that many OEMs have tested cars, as well as the rough terrain around Moab.

We suggest carving out some time, getting out the popcorn, and checking out this lengthy video in its entirety. It's honestly crazy to us that Conner's Model 3 is still in one piece after what he put it through over the course of the last month. In fact, the windows didn't spontaneously shatter, the bumper didn't fall off in the rain, and the Model 3 didn't drive itself into any fire trucks.

All silliness aside, we appreciate Kyle's efforts here.