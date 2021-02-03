Mat Watson, the face of Carwow, begins his review of the new rear-wheel drive base version of the Porsche Taycan by asking whether or not it is actually the pick of the range. Now that may sound like a strange thing to say in the power- and opulence-obsessed times we live in, but he actually does have a valid point about that.

However, the example he reviews has so many options that it’s really hard to call it an entry level model (he changes his mind towards the end of the video regarding the base model being the best model). In fact, it’s more expensive than a base 4S and Mat believes opting for the more powerful all-wheel drive version is a better way to spend your money, instead of specifying bells and whistles on the base model.

The rear-wheel drive Taycan is quite good at drifting, though. It is way slower to sprint than any other Taycan, though, with a claimed nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 5.4 seconds (it’s slightly lazier than a base Tesla Model S). However, as Mat demonstrates in the video, even in greasy conditions, accelerating on a slightly curved stretch of road, the car is still easily two tenths quicker than the manufacturer claims.

However, the base Taycan does have one slight advantage over any other version. It has a claimed WLTP range of 484 km (301 miles) if fitted with the larger 93 kWh battery pack, making it the longest range model in the lineup. That is some 20 km (12 miles) better than a Taycan 4S with the same battery. No range test is performed in the video, though.