The Tesla Model S Plaid carries a starting price of $139,990. At a time when Tesla's goal is to crank out and sell cheaper cars and potentially design a smaller "affordable" vehicle, the high-performance Model S Plaid will be its priciest car to date. Can it justify this higher sticker price? Will people buy it?

It feels like Tesla's Battery Day happened a very long time ago, though it was actually near the end of September 2020. Tesla got a bad rep from many people who accused it of falling short at the event, and only showing off battery tech that will take years to come to market. However, the automaker also officially announced its Model S Plaid at the event.

The Model S Plaid is currently available for pre-order on Tesla's website. The company says it estimates deliveries will begin in late 2021. However, in following suit with Tesla's past practices, little is know about the car aside from its most important specs, which are arguably the only details many people really need to know.

Tesla says the Model S Plaid will have a range of over 520 miles, which is monstrous compared to any EV on the market today. For comparison, the Model S Long Range Plus is rated at 402 miles, the longest range of any current electric car. The Plaid is also expected to have a top speed of 200 mph and a sub-2-second zero-to-60-mph time.

These are crazy numbers for any car. In fact, if Tesla succeeds, the 0-60 time will be essentially unmatched by any production car. Currently, the Model S Performance and Porsche Taycan are the quickest production cars ever built, rocketing you to 60 mph in as little as 2.3 seconds.

Cleanerwatt dives into the Model S Plaid specs much deeper. He believes $140,000 is absolutely reasonable for what the high-performance Tesla sedan has to offer. Do you agree? Check out the video and leave us a comment.