With 2020 in the books, the YouTube channel E For Electric took a look back on the three best and worst electric vehicle news stories of the year. While 2020 will probably be remembered most for the global pandemic, there were some pretty significant happenings in the world of EVs.

Alex Guberman, the host of E For Electric, explains his reasoning for the choices he makes spending time to analyze each of the six choices he makes.

Worst #3: Tesla’s Broken Promises

Guberman brings up a few things that didn't happen quite as they were supposed to for Tesla, and wonders when the Roadster, the Semi, the Cybertruck will actually arrive. He also brings up that Musk promised that Robotaxis would be in use by now, as would coast to coast autonomous driving, which we still do not have.

Electric pickup trucks and SUVs are coming from Rivian in 2021.

Best #3: New EV Models Are Coming

While all of the vehicles on the list haven't arrived in showrooms just yet, they are on the verge of being available. Guberman explains that for the first time we'll have a long list of really good electric vehicle introductions in all shapes and sizes. There are family crossovers like the Tesla Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Volkswagen ID.4.

He notes that we're also getting all-electric trucks for the first time with Rivian and Lordstown Motors and GM bringing the Hummer EV out this year. Additionally, the Lucid Air is coming in the first half of 2021, bringing a long-range luxury electric sedan to market for the first time.

Worst #2: BYTON’s Closure

Guberman admits that he loved Byton from the start and was one of the brand's first reservation holders. Thought it was the most innovative brand he's seen so far and was sad to see them shut down operations. He says he did some investigating into its closure and found the problem was that a) FAW, a competitor, owned too much of the company and had too much influence and b) the CEO & the President could not get along, and that scared away many potential investors.

The Mustang Mach-E demonstrated its Plug&Charge capability in an InsideEVs exclusive video

Best #2: DC Fast Charging Network Growth

While Tesla still has an enormous advantage in DC fast charging, the infrastructure for CCS has really begun to catch up. Electrify America now has over 2,200 chargers and 500 locations. Many of its stations can deliver 350 kW and have now implemented Plug&Charge technology for the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Worst #1: Nikola Motors

The Nikola Motors saga that ultimately led to the founder and Chairman Trevor Milton resigning from the company really diminished the trust in EV startups.

Best #1: Tesla's Profitability

For the first time ever, Tesla was profitable for all 4 quarters of the year, proving the business model and silencing most critics. Tesla became the most valuable car company in the world in 2020 and is now worth more than the next seven most valuable car companies combined. That includes Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW General Motors, Daimler, Honda, and Ford.

So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below. Agree or disagree? What would be your top 3 best and worst EV stories of the year.