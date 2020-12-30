According to the most recent news from macheforum.com, which gathers Ford Mustang Mach-E customers and enthusiasts, customer car deliveries are underway.

The first Mach-E (or at least one of the first) was handed over on December 29, 2020 in Dallas, Texas, which is not strange considering the proximity to Mexico, where the car is produced.

According to the Five Star Performance dealer, the first car is the California Route 1 version (the one with the highest range):

"Stephen brought his whole family today to take delivery of his special ordered California Route 1 Mach E from Joe Crawford. Pictured to the right is Stephens 65 convertible in Wimbledon white and to the left is his 2015 California special GT. Congratulations Engro Family!"

Soon, deliveries should start also in other states as we read that Mach-E buyers are getting emails confirming that their cars have been shipped.