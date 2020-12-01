Tesla has a habit of pulling out all the stops at the end of each quarter to assure that it can meet its aggressive production and delivery goals. This is perhaps more true than ever as the end Q4 2020 and the end of the year are quickly approaching.

According to an article on Electrek, Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders have received an email from Tesla suggesting that they lease another model while they wait for their Cybertruck. According to details in the email, it looks like the earliest Cybertrucks won't be delivered until 2022. Previously, it seemed the Cybertruck would arrive in 2021, but that's just the start of production.

For people waiting for the single-motor Cybertruck, leasing another Tesla now could time out well since that model isn't expected before 2023. However, many Cybertruck reservation holders already own a Tesla. In addition, leases would overlap with earlier Cybertruck deliveries.

Tesla has been taking $100 deposits for the Cybertruck for many months. As far as we understand, the electric automaker has a plethora of these "pre-orders," to the tune of 650,000 or more. This means the company has contact information for a long list of folks who are waiting for a Tesla. While it may seem pushy for the company to reach out to them, this is not uncommon in the industry. Companies put together huge contact lists for a reason, and Tesla is trying to use this to its advantage as the end of the year draws near.

Tesla aims to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020. To achieve that goal, it needs to deliver over 180,000 EVs during this fourth quarter. Its previous quarterly record sits at nearly 140,000 deliveries in Q3 2020, so to say it will be a stretch to add an extra 40,000 deliveries this quarter is no understatement.

According to Electrek, it received emails from Cybertruck reservation-holders with the following information:

I saw you have a Cybertruck reservation with us, so I wanted to give a courtesy update and provide myself as a resource. The single motor configuration is currently scheduled to begin production in late 2022 with delivery projected to take place in early 2023. The dual and tri-motor configurations are currently scheduled to begin production in late 2021 with delivery projected to take place in early 2022. In the meantime, a lot of Cybertruck reservation holders have been doing 24-36 month leases on our current vehicles to bridge the gap and experience Tesla ownership!

The message goes on to highlight a $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward, as well as California's EV incentives.

Scroll down to the comment section and let us know what you think of this. Is it a bad idea? Will it actually help Tesla hit its delivery target?