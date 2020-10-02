Tesla has just released its Q3 2020 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 139,300 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla seems to have met expectations and actually set an all-time delivery record last quarter. The target numbers ranged from about 137,000 to 142,000, so Tesla came out on track or as expected.

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q3 2020, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 124,100. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 15,200.

The production itself was 145,036 in total.

On the production front, Tesla says Model 3/Y production hit 128,044 for Q3, while Model S and X were at 16,992 combined.

Congrats to Tesla on achieving such outstanding record-setting results. Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla’s best quarter so far was Q4 2019, with 112,000 units delivered. September 2020 is also the best month in Tesla’s history, with deliveries of around 65,000 EVs.

Tesla adds: