The numbers are record-setting and show that Tesla continues to ramp up sales.
Tesla has just released its Q3 2020 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.
At 139,300 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla seems to have met expectations and actually set an all-time delivery record last quarter. The target numbers ranged from about 137,000 to 142,000, so Tesla came out on track or as expected.
Here's the graphic showing the figures:
For Q3 2020, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 124,100. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 15,200.
The production itself was 145,036 in total.
On the production front, Tesla says Model 3/Y production hit 128,044 for Q3, while Model S and X were at 16,992 combined.
Congrats to Tesla on achieving such outstanding record-setting results. Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.
Tesla’s best quarter so far was Q4 2019, with 112,000 units delivered. September 2020 is also the best month in Tesla’s history, with deliveries of around 65,000 EVs.
Tesla adds:
In terms of days of sales, new vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency.
Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.
