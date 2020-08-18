Tesla owner, YouTube influencer, and friend Ben Sullins is shopping for his next EV. He just bought a Tesla Model Y and doesn't need something real soon, but he's planning ahead.

You may remember, a few months ago we shared Sullins' video where he asked a variety of different YouTubers to each choose one EV to rule them all. Of course, Ben and his wife Jennie already have their top picks since they own a Model 3 and Model Y. However, they need a pickup truck down the road, and it has to be electric.

While it might be safe to assume that Ben, being the hardcore Tesla fan that he is, would immediately choose the Tesla Cybertruck as his next vehicle, that's not actually the case. In fact, this time he doesn't choose a Tesla at all (and it's not a Fiat 500e either). Ben admits that his next EV will be the Rivian R1T. If we had to guess before watching the video, the R1T would have topped our list as well.

So, what's not to like about the Tesla Cybertruck? Is Ben, or Jennie, turned off by its unique design? Is it just too big? Is it not luxurious enough inside? Does it come down to timing?

Ben answers all of the questions above and talks a lot about how he came to his decision. The video is well worth watching, especially if you plan to buy an electric pickup truck in the future.

He makes it clear that Rivian's latest announcements, as well as fundraising efforts, have worked to raise his confidence level about the future electric truck. There are still some people concerned that the R1T may never come to market or may continue to be delayed. However, let's face it, there is no other electric pickup truck on the market yet, and we have no way of knowing for sure if and/or when any of them will officially launch.

What's your EV to rule them all? Which would you choose if it had to be an electric pickup truck? Let us know in the comment section below.