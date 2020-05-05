It's not easy to come up with solid and entertaining YouTube content ideas when there's a stay-at-home order. However, we can all still communicate with chat and video conferencing platforms.

Ben Sullins decided he should reach out to a long list of popular YouTube influencers who are all familiar with electric cars, though they may not actually own an EV or cover EVs. He asked each of them, "Which EV is the one to rule them all?"

These folks had to dig deep and make a tough decision. If they could only have one electric vehicle for everything forever, which would they choose? They were allowed to pick from past, present, or future EVs – perhaps one they already own or a vehicle they've already reserved. However, concept cars weren't allowed. The options had to remain reasonably realistic.

You'll hear from Marques Brownless (MKBHD), Dan Markham (What's Inside), Jon Rettinger, Andy Slye, and Robert Llewellyn (Fully Charged). In addition, the video features Tesla Raj, Ryan McCaffrey (Ride the Lightning), Andru Edwards, Jenna Ezarik, and SuperSaf.

Which vehicle do you think gets the most votes? Is it the Tesla Model 3 Performance or the Model Y? How about the Tesla Cybertruck or upcoming Tesla Roadster? Not every top choice is a Tesla. The Volkswagen ID.3 and Rivian R1T are also top choices. Watch the video to learn about each YouTuber's top pick. Then, leave your top choice in the comment section below.

Video Description via Ben Sullins on YouTube: