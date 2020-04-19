We have to be very careful with our money during these unsettling times. Sadly, people are bored and admittedly buying things online they might not need. Part of this is also because they're anxious and stocking up. With that said, it seems like a crazy idea to reserve a car right now. Especially a car like the Tesla Cybertruck. Who knows when Tesla will even be able to bring the all-electric pickup truck to market?

On the other side of the coin, reserving something now that may help in the future could be considered a smart move. This is even more true if the reservation can be changed or canceled at any time. If there's something out there you want, and you have the money to buy yourself a spot in line, you may want to move forward. Why? Because once the time to buy comes along, you may find that the list of folks ahead of you in the queue has grown exponentially.

If you're interested in reserving a Cybertruck, the short video above will help. It takes you through the simple process. Essentially, the reservation will cost you $100, which is fully refundable. You will get a reservation number, so you can figure out how many people are in line ahead of you.

Have you reserved a Tesla Cybertruck? If not, do you plan on buying one in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via How to Tech on YouTube: