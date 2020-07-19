Ben Sullins and his wife Jennie took delivery of one of the first Tesla Model Y crossovers in America. That proud moment put them in a rather elite club. More specifically, now they've owned all four current Tesla models. Sadly, Sullins didn't own an original Roadster, though someday he'll probably take ownership of the upcoming version.

While the Tesla Model 3, Y, S, and X have a lot in common, they're very different when it comes to pricing. In addition, they each work to appeal to different people. However, you need all the details before you can make a confident decision about which model is best for you.

Ben and Jennie talk about the pros and cons of each Tesla model, to help us decide for ourselves. They also reveal their favorite Tesla model. Which one do you think they choose? Will they be on the same page?

If you want the cheapest Tesla available today, the popular Model 3 is a no-brainer. To get a Tesla for less, you'll have to go with a used Model S. The Model S is Tesla's flagship sedan, and the top option if you want all the speed and range the automaker offers.

If you need the most space and have a more unlimited budget, the Tesla Model X is the winner here. However, the brand-new Model Y crossover surprisingly offers almost as much space as the Model X, for about half the money.

In the end, it all comes down to your priorities and budget. However, Ben and Jennie's experiences and dialogue may help you come to a decision. Check out the video and leave us a comment below.