The Fast Lane Car's evolving Tesla story just began not long ago and has progressed significantly over a short time. Through a series of purchases and trade-ins, TFL ended up with the Tesla Model Y, and it seems they're enamored with it so far.

Not long ago, we were excited to learn that the publication bought a Tesla Model 3 for the purpose of providing reviews and content related to the car. However, sadly, that didn't last long. Some say everything happens for a reason. The Fast Lane Car quickly damaged its Model 3, got it repaired, barely covered the car as part of its YouTube content, and then traded it in for a Model X, which proved perfect considering their location and their angle. The guys reported on the SUV's range, towing, off-road capability, etc.

Little did we know the Model X was actually only a placeholder for TFL's upcoming Model Y crossover. Now that they've had the brand-new Model Y for some time, they're producing content about the car. They go so far as to call it a "Show Stopper" and say it might be the best car of 2020.

If you're in the market for a roomy crossover, the Model Y is a solid choice. It's not just a good option for people seeking an EV, but really for any crossover shopper.

The Model Y is packed with high-tech features, it has plenty of range, it performs like a sports car, and it's practical. Check out the video for all the details. Then, leave us a comment below.