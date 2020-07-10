Why the Y and why Andy Slye? Because we're poets who don't even know it, right? All silliness aside, we've been waiting for Mr. Slye to come forth with an in-depth review of the new Tesla Model Y electric crossover.

Slye has plenty of knowledge about Tesla and its vehicles, he's smart and easy to watch, and he's not unwilling to point out flaws and even criticize the automaker when he finds fault. We were excited when we learned he'd be getting a Model Y since we know he'd provide lots of coverage of the car. However, he canceled his order.

Fortunately, Slye's friend took delivery of the new Tesla crossover, so Slye got to check it out in more detail. Then, he rented a Model Y for a week to really spend some quality time with it.

Slye didn't cancel his Model Y order due to any concerns about the car. Truth told, he owns a relatively new Tesla Model 3 and doesn't really need the Y. This was a concern we had about the timing of the Model Y coming to market. Sure, it came early to be ahead of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but many potential owners just bought a Model 3, which is the same car in most ways.

At any rate, what does Slye think of the Y now that he's been at the helm for a week? His goal here was to decide if he should recommend the Y for people to buy. He asked himself if it's really worth all the hype.

Tesla calls the Model Y a midsize SUV, though it's just following suit with the rest of the auto industry's marketing tactics. The Model Y is really a compact crossover. It shares most of its parts with the Model 3. The only major differences between the Y and the 3 are that the crossover has more interior and cargo space. And, it will cost you nearly $20,000 more than the Model 3. Check out all the details in Slye's comprehensive video review. Then, share your thoughts with us in our comment section below.