Don't be fooled by the featured image here, or the video producer. As you may remember, Tesla YouTube influencer Andy Slye recently canceled his Tesla Model Y reservation. Perhaps this experience is working to change his mind?

Slye's friend canceled an EV reservation as well, though it wasn't a Tesla reservation. Instead, David had a reservation for a Rivian R1S all-electric three-row SUV. However, rather than waiting for Rivian to bring its first vehicles to market, he canceled the order and reserved a Tesla Model Y.

David recently took delivery of his black Tesla Model Y Performance. As you can see in the video, he opted for the no contact delivery option. The crossover features black upholstery, the free Performance Upgrades package with 21-inch wheels, and the Full Self-Driving package.

The video dives into David's Rivian reservation, the price, and why he changed his mind. It also includes a detailed look at the Tesla Model Y, as well as its maiden voyage, which includes a bit of a training session from Andy.

Check out the video to see how it all played out. More importantly, first reactions like this are priceless. Have you reserved a Model Y? Do you already own one? If so, leave us a message in our comment section below.