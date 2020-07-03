Ben Sullins is a hardcore Tesla fan. In fact, he was one of the original Tesla YouTubers that joined the revolution that has now exploded into a multitude of Tesla owners producing video content about the brand. Since Sullins has had plenty of experience with Tesla vehicles, it has been interesting to get his take on the Model Y.

Like many Tesla owners, he has had positives and negatives to share, which is exactly what we expect. No car is perfect, though Sullins does go so far as to say that the all-new Tesla Model Y is the "Perfect Family Crossover."

Would the Model Y be perfect for you? It's not fair for us to answer that question or for Sullins to suggest that with absolute certainty. What's perfect for him and his family may not work for you. However, he sits down with his wife Jennie to go over the Model Y's family-friendly details.

What makes a car good for a family? Well, it depends on many details that only you are aware of. Do you have children? Are they still in car seats and strollers or are they adult-sized teens? How big is your family? Do you plan on transporting bikes or towing something?

The Model Y is a special vehicle in that it's a sporty crossover with plenty of all-electric range, as well as lots of practicality. There really isn't another vehicle on the market today that checks all these boxes, aside from the much more expensive Tesla Model X. If the Model Y is out of your price range ($53,000-$61,000), check out the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and Tesla Model 3. In addition, if you wait it out, the Model Y should come to market in cheaper versions in the future.

In the meantime, watch Sullins' video and then leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.