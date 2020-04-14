We've been told time and time again that once people drive a Tesla, they'll want to buy one. There's really nothing quite like the instant torque, quiet operation, and simple and futuristic cabin of the Tesla Model Y – except the Model 3, of course.

This "handy dad" just took ownership of his first Tesla. He takes us through raw footage of the touchless delivery process, followed by his very first drive and early impressions. To say he's ridiculously enthusiastic would be an understatement.

As you can see, the touchless delivery process appears to be exactly as expected. Sure, if you find an issue, you may end up having to take the car back in for service, but being able to have your car instantly and not having to deal with people is tempting. We bet many people would take advantage of such a process even if there wasn't a reason to practice social distancing.

We'll tell you upfront that the video is a bit long, but many of us have a whole lot of extra time on our hands right now. It's worth watching, so check it out and perhaps this dad's enthusiasm, smiles, and positivity will rub get your day off to a great start.

Video Description via HandyDadTV on YouTube: