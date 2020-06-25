Tesla owner and popular YouTube influencer Andy Slye is canceling his Tesla Model Y order. Are we starting to see a trend among Tesla fans and owners? Especially those who promote the brand via YouTube channels?

We can hardly call a handful of Tesla fan videos a trend. However, Tesla doesn't advertise in the traditional sense and has counted on its owners and fans for years. The tight-knit group gets information about Tesla out in front of the masses via social media. Its history of positive information has worked to combat the negative information in the mainstream media, as well as that of Tesla stock short-sellers.

Lately, however, many of these Tesla owners and fans have been leaning more toward exposing issues with their cars. Specifically, they are complaining about the Model Y's overall quality. This is not to say they don't still love their Teslas and speak highly of the brand (and we're well aware that they probably benefit in a big way from the YouTube traffic that seemingly Tesla-negative news generates).

Regardless of the above, having well-known Tesla influencers publically questioning the quality of the automaker's cars, questioning expensive starting prices, canceling extra features (like Full Self-Driving capability, which is not yet capable of full self-driving), and canceling their Model Y orders altogether can't be helping Tesla.

This all really makes us wonder how well the Model Y is selling. Will more people start to wait for Tesla to work out the reported issues? Are people waiting for the cheaper versions to come to market? How many people are really in the market for a $60,000 to $70,000 electric car in these uncertain times?

Let's also consider that many a Tesla fan just bought a brand-new Model 3 not long ago. Is it too early for them to take the plunge again or make the switch? Tesla's timing comes into question here, and the pandemic hasn't helped anything.

Check out Andy Slye's reasons for canceling his Tesla Model Y order. Then, let us know your thoughts on all this by leaving us a comment below.