If you're on a very tight budget and you're in the market for a used EV, the Fiat 500e is a solid option. It's one of a few used electric cars in the U.S. that can be had for very little money. However, it's a very little car with very little range, so you have to make sure it will work for you.

If you don't drive much and you don't have a large family, or you can just use it as an errand car, a used Fiat 500e may do the trick. Ben Sullins regularly jokes about his wife Jennie being really "cheap." She's a good sport about it and admits it's true. If you've watched some of their other videos, you'll see her complaining about Tesla charging for paint colors and often commenting about cutting corners when it comes to the financial side of things.

On top of all this, Jennie is enamored with the Fiat 500e. It's cute and it has a price tag she can get on board with. It's currently only available used, but a new 500e is on the way. However, sadly, it won't be available on our shores.

Sullins has owned several Teslas. He just took delivery of a brand-new Model Y, though he still has a Model 3, which is apparently Jennie's car. He decides to play a fun joke on his wife by swapping her Model 3 with a 500e. Apparently, he told her he might buy her a 500e, but he didn't say he'd get rid of her Tesla.

He shows up at the house in the new car and convinces Jennie and his son that he traded her Model 3 for her "dream car." C'mon, it will save them money and take up less space. Aside from the joke here, Sullins spends a good amount of time exploring the 500e from a storied EV owner's perspective. If this is a used electric car you might be interested in, there's some good insight for you in the video.