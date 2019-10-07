While the government struggle with California unfolds, it might seem like EVs are at stake. If EVs relied solely on price, perhaps that would be the case. But electric cars just make so much sense that price is not the only determining factor.

People that buy EVs frequently say that they will never go back to combustion-engined cars. Electric cars beat gas in energy efficiency, dynamics, silence, performance, roominess, safety, and money-saving aspects.

And there are increasingly more people who can join this electric car revolution with the cheapest EVs for sale in the U.S. We have selected all the electric cars below $40,000, and there are nine of them for you to pick from.

It is a pity some of them will be soon off of the market, especially the cheapest one. But still, there should be an EV that fits your budget somewhere on this list. Have a look and decide which is best for your needs.