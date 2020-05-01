I've had my Tesla Model 3 for about a year now and driven it 15,000 miles. I'm loving it more and more all the time; it's really a great car, not just a great electric car.

A few weeks back I did a post dedicated to my five top likes and was meaning to follow up on it with my five biggest dislikes. However, that's when Alex Guberman from the YouTube channel E For Electric, asked me if I'd do a video on this very topic. So, rather than writing a dedicated post on the dislikes, I figured it would be better to post the video and then summarize it with the text.

The Likes

Efficiency and performance : It's amazing that the Model 3 is such a powerful performer, yet can average nearly 5 miles per kWh when driven carefully

: It's amazing that the Model 3 is such a powerful performer, yet can average nearly 5 miles per kWh when driven carefully Autopilot and automatic safety features : While I'm not really a fan of the name "autopilot", the system works great, and makes long trips so much more relaxing.

: While I'm not really a fan of the name "autopilot", the system works great, and makes long trips so much more relaxing. TeslaCam and Sentry Mode recordings : Great integration and now that I can immediately view the sentry mode events on the center screen, it's even better. OTA for the win!

: Great integration and now that I can immediately view the sentry mode events on the center screen, it's even better. OTA for the win! Access to Superchargers : While these aren't "Model 3 specific features" the supercharging network do

: While these aren't "Model 3 specific features" the User Interface / OTA updates: I combined the last of my 5 top five likes from my previous post and the one I used in the video. There's so much to love about the Model 3, I could list 10 things and they'd all be strong features.

The Dislikes

Cabin Noise : The Model 3 is one of the least quiet EVs I've driven. Road and wind noise is much louder than it should be, and I'm disappointed Tesla didn't do a better job of soundproofing.

: The Model 3 is one of the least quiet EVs I've driven. Road and wind noise is much louder than it should be, and I'm disappointed Tesla didn't do a better job of soundproofing. Doors and Chargeport unlocking : I love how the Model 3's doors unlock as I approach the vehicle with my smartphone, but it doesn't always work. I sometimes need to take the phone out of my pocket and hold it up to the B-Pilar to unlock the door. The chargeport is another issue completely. The connector locks to the car and doesn't release even when the car has finished charging. There should be a location-based setting that allows you to unlock the connector without having your phone when the vehicle is parked at your home.

: I love how the Model 3's doors unlock as I approach the vehicle with my smartphone, but it doesn't always work. I sometimes need to take the phone out of my pocket and hold it up to the B-Pilar to unlock the door. The chargeport is another issue completely. The connector locks to the car and doesn't release even when the car has finished charging. There should be a location-based setting that allows you to unlock the connector without having your phone when the vehicle is parked at your home. The range estimator on the main display : I did an entire post on this a few months back, explaining why I believe Tesla should have an option to display the remaining range based on previous consumption, as well as topography when the navigation system is being used. The current display is a "dumb" estimate, based solely on the remaining energy in the battery and the EPA range rating. It's useless to me as it is.

: I did an entire post on this a few months back, explaining why I believe Tesla should have an option to display the remaining range based on previous consumption, as well as topography when the navigation system is being used. The current display is a "dumb" estimate, based solely on the remaining energy in the battery and the EPA range rating. It's useless to me as it is. Grab handle : The Model 3 doesn't have a grab handle for the front seat passenger. I've had a number of passengers remark about that, particularly my dad. He's 83 and uses the handle in other cars to hold himself steady when he's getting into the car. This is a really low-cost addition that Tesla should add.

: The Model 3 doesn't have a grab handle for the front seat passenger. I've had a number of passengers remark about that, particularly my dad. He's 83 and uses the handle in other cars to hold himself steady when he's getting into the car. This is a really low-cost addition that Tesla should add. Interior build quality: There's been a lot said about Tesla's build quality, and most of it is deserved. I've had some interior build quality-related issues that I discuss. This isn't a huge deal, but it was worth mentioning.

All in all, the good far outweighs the bad. The Model 3 is the best EV available today for the price range that's it's in, and probably the best overall car. I couldn't imagine buying a BMW 3 Series or an Audi A5 after owning the Model 3, they're simply outdated dinosaurs once you've lived with a Model 3 for a while.

Do you agree with my likes and dislikes? What would change on your list? Let us know in the comment section below.