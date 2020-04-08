YouTuber Andy Slye reminds us to mention something that we wish we said more often. Just because you like a car and support an automaker doesn't mean everything is perfect. All cars have issues. While you may be an advocate for EV adoption and/or a Tesla supporter, this doesn't mean you should ignore problems or settle for less than the best. When shopping for a vehicle, you have to weigh the pros and the cons to make a decision you can live with.

With that said, we know Slye is a huge Tesla fan. He owns a Tesla Model 3 that he clearly adores. However, he's willing to point out that it's far from perfect. We know that Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens to people's suggestion on Twitter. He counts on owners and fans to point out problems so that Tesla can address them. We appreciate that Slye is pointing out his concerns here.

In this recent video, Slye points out all the weird things he hates about his Tesla Model 3. In addition, he lists and explains each of them in the detailed video description below. While some could be considered actual 'issues', others are just a matter of personal preference.

Do you agree with his complaints? Do you have other issues to point out that Slye didn't mention? Keep us all informed in the comment section below.

Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube: